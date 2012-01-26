LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Say it isn't so, Uggie! The trainer of "The Artist" pooch says Uggie is retiring after the biggest year in his big-screen career.

"I'm retiring him," Omar von Muller, Uggie's trainer, tells Life & Style magazine. "He may do a couple of little things here and there because he enjoys them, but I don't want to put him through long hours anymore. He's getting tired."

Uggie, who is nominated for two Golden Collar Awards, did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for a woof. His trainers also did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.

Uggie is a scene stealer in the Oscar-nominated "The Artist," and also starred in the 2011 Reese Witherspoon/Robert Pattinson drama "Water for Elephants." He earned Best Dog in a Theatrical Film nominations for both movies for the Golden Collar Awards.

Meanwhile, though Uggie is about to start living the life of doggie leisure, his trainer is keeping the family business going with Uggie's little brother, Dash. Dash has already worked as Uggie's stand-in.

"I think he will be fine with Dash stepping in," von Muller says. "Uggie is 10 years old and has done a lot of work; he wants to relax at home. If somebody wants to do a movie with Uggie, they'll just have to deal with Dash!"

Von Muller also says Uggie is hoping to close out his Hollywood days with an appearance at the Oscars.

"I hope he gets to go. They should give him an envelope to bring to Billy Crystal."