French director Michel Hazanavicius and cast member French actress Berenice Bejo are interviewed at a special screening of the film ''The Artist'' in Beverly Hills, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Two movies about the early days of movies have landed at the top of another list of awards, with "The Artist" being named Best Film and "Hugo" director Martin Scorsese winning Best Director honors from the Washington, D.C. Area Film Critics Association.

Michel Hazanavicius' black-and-white silent film "The Artist" won two awards, Best Film and Best Score (Ludovic Bource), while "Hugo" production designer Dante Ferretti and set decorator Francesca Lo Schiavo were also honored for their work on that 3D film.

George Clooney and Michelle Williams won top acting awards for "The Descendants" and "My Week With Marilyn," respectively, while Albert Brooks ("Drive") and Octavia Spencer ("The Help") won for their supporting roles.

Other winners included "Bridesmaids" (Best Acting Ensemble), "Rango" (Best Animated Feature), "Cave of Forgotten Dreams" (Best Documentary) and "The Skin I Live In" (Best Foreign Language Film).