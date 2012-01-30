Cast members (from L-R) Bruce Willis, Corbin Bernsen, Laura Prepon, Rebecca Hall and Joshua Jackson pose at the premiere of the film ''Lay the Favorite'' at the Eccles theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES, Jan 29 (TheWrap.com) - The Weinstein Company has made its first acquisition of this year's Sundance Film Festival, acquiring "Lay the Favorite." The movie, by British director Stephen Frears, sold for more than $2 million.

"Lay the Favorite" is based on Beth Raymor's memoir. Raymor left her stripping job in Florida to become a cocktail waitress in Las Vegas. After she became an assistant to a professional gambler, she learned that she has a brilliant mind for numbers. When she and her boss's wife have a falling out, she moves to New York, where she goes to work for a bookie.

Rebecca Hall stars as Raymor. The movie also stars Bruce Willis, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Joshua Jackson and Laura Prepon.

Screenwriter D.V. DeVincentis adapted the memoir. Anthony Bregman, Randall Emmett, George Furla, D.V. DeVincentis and Paul Trijbits produced.

Deadline first reported the news.