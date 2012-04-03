Take a vacation? Not me, says action star Tom Cruise
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
LONDON Horror film "The Woman in Black", which starred Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe and topped the British box office earlier this year, is being revived with a follow-up set some 40 years after the events of the original.
"The Woman in Black: Angels of Death" is based on a story recently completed by author Susan Hill and follows a couple who encounter the haunted Eel Marsh House, the setting for much of the action in the original.
The first film, which has earned an impressive $120 million in global ticket sales, was adapted from a novel by Hill of the same name and became the highest grossing British horror film of the last 20 years.
Hammer Films said it was developing the new picture, and screenwriter Jon Croker would adapt the script from Hill's story.
(Mike Collett-White; Editing by Steve Addison)
NEW YORK Don't tell Tom Cruise to slow down - the action movie star says making movies is better than taking a vacation.
NEW YORK A dinner party turns into a debate on humanity, racism and empathy in the film "Beatriz at Dinner," which despite being written two years ago is being hailed as a must-see film in the Trump era.