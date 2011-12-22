Director Woody Allen walks on the set during the shooting of his next movie ''The Bop Decameron'' in downtown Rome July 25, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Coming off the success of "Midnight in Paris," Sony Pictures Classics has acquired North American and UK rights to Woody Allen's next picture, "Nero Fiddled," the company said Wednesday.

Sony Classics plans a summer release.

"Nero" is Allen's fifth film with Sony Classics and Allen's first movie shot in Rome.

The romantic comedy originally was titled "The Bop Decameron." It is told in four vignettes.

Alec Baldwin, Roberto Benigni, Penelope Cruz, Jesse Eisenberg, Greta Gerwig and Ellen Page star.

Letty Aronson, Steve Tenenbaum, Giampaulo Letta and Faruk Alatan produced the Medusa Film and Gravier production.

Sony helped make Allen's last comedy, "Midnight in Paris," into the biggest hit of the director's career. In a surprise summer breakout, "Midnight" grossed nearly $50 million at the North American box office and received four Golden Globe nominations.

Sony Classics also released Allen's "You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger," starring Anthony Hopkins, Naomi Watts, Josh Brolin and Frieda Pinto; "Whatever Works," starring Larry David, Patricia Clarkson and Evan Rachel Wood; and "Sweet and Lowdown," starring Sean Penn and Samantha Morton.