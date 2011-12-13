LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Young Adult" director Jason Reitman, screenwriter Diablo Cody and stars Charlize Theron and Patton Oswalt will receive the Vanguard Award at the 2012 Palm Springs International Film Festival, PSIFF organizers announced on Tuesday.

In a news release announcing the award, festival chairman Harold Matzner called "Young Adult" "a truly unique and utterly enjoyable film" and added, "The filmmakers and cast represent the some of the best and most exciting filmmaking work of the year and have delivered a biting black comedy as deeply poignant as it is funny."

Of the four honorees, only Oswalt is not a past PSIFF recipient. Reitman and Cody received the Vanguard Award in 2008 for their previous collaboration, "Juno," while Theron received the Desert Palm Achievement Actress Award for "North Country" in 2006. Reitman also won the festival's Best Director award for "Up in the Air" two years ago.

Previously announced PSIFF honorees include Octavia Spencer, Michelle Williams, George Clooney, Glenn Close and "The Artist" director Michel Hazanavicius.

The 23rd Palm Springs International Film Festival kicks off on January 5 and runs through January 16. The awards gala, at which the "Young Adult" team will receive their honors, will take place on January 7.