VENICE, Sept 7 The Italian film "Sacro GRA", a
documentary about people living along the ring road around Rome,
won the Golden Lion for best film on Saturday on the closing day
of the 70th Venice Film Festival.
The Silver Lion for best director of the 20 entries in the
main competition at the world's oldest film festival went to
Greece's Alexandros Avranas for "Miss Violence", about a family
where the father pimps out his children to make money.
The cup for best actor was awarded to Themis Panou for his
performance as the abusive father in "Miss Violence" while the
best actress award went to Elena Cotta of Italy for her role in
director Emma Dante's "Via Castellana Bandiera", about a
standoff between women drivers in Palermo, Sicily.
