By Michael Roddy
VENICE, Sept 5 In Amos Gitai's film "Ana
Arabia", premiered in Venice this week, a Palestinian whose late
wife was an Auschwitz survivor and Muslim convert treks to Arab
cities to find a dentist instead of one five minutes away in Tel
Aviv.
In "Bethlehem", the work of an Israeli director and
Palestinian screenwriter, an Israeli Shin Bet secret service
agent uses a young Palestinian boy as an informant with tragic
consequences, mostly because they have become close friends.
The two Israeli films shown at the Venice Film Festival
depict Israelis and Palestinians married or working closely
together. But alongside these glimmers of hope lie deep
misunderstandings and enmities that reinforce the impression of
an unbridgeable divide.
Gitai's "Ana Arabia" is in competition for the top Venice
awards, the Golden Lions, to be awarded on Saturday. Yuval
Adler's "Bethlehem" is being screened out of competition.
Gitai, who has made some 80 feature films and shorts over
four decades, said he was drawn to the true story of a Polish
Auschwitz survivor living with her Arab husband in a village on
the outskirts of Tel Aviv as a way to undermine stereotypes and
show the need to embrace diversity.
The film is made from a single 81-minute shot, uncut.
The camera trails an Israeli journalist called Yael, played
by Sarah Adler, walking through alleyways and into houses and a
garden that had been reclaimed by the dead Jewish-Muslim woman
from a stone-and-rubble-strewn plot.
Yael interviews the woman's husband Youssef, who says his
family has lived in the area for 150 years, and talks to her
children and relatives about her and their lives.
One of them tells her that even though Palestinians provide
the backbone of manual labour in Israel, they are treated worse
than newly arrived immigrant Russian Jews.
"It's really a story of Jews, Arabs, Palestinians, Israelis
and I think that my personal question to this very bloody Middle
East, very savage and brutal Middle East, is that we can instill
relations of people from different origins, different beliefs,
even not agreeing with each other necessarily," Gitai said.
He said the decision to film everything uncut in a single
shot symbolised the future possibility of an undivided society.
"THERE WILL BE BLOOD"
Adler's "Bethlehem" stands in contrast to "Ana Arabia", with
trade publication Variety describing it as "a tightly wound
clock-ticking thriller".
Director Adler said the landscape and tone was inspired by
the Daniel Day-Lewis vehicle "There Will Be Blood" about the
early days of the oil boom in America.
"I'll tell you something I like about 'There Will Be Blood'.
First of all is the exteriors, this nature ... so we shot in
this stony landscape," he said in a joint interview with the
film's screenwriter, Palestinian journalist Ali Waked.
The main characters are the Shin Bet agent Razi, his
teenaged informant Sanfur and operatives from the Islamic
militant al-Aqsa Brigades and Hamas.
Both militant groups agreed to provide technical advice on
their operations in order to help make the film more authentic,
"as long as they are sure we are telling the story as it is,
without any agenda to show them bad or good", Waked said.
"The secret service guys were the hardest to get," said
Adler.
It pays off in the film's most gripping scene, where the
informant's militant brother is holed up in a Palestinian house,
with an Israeli patrol outside set on nabbing or killing him.
The whole neighbourhood shows up to stone the Israelis and
destroy their vehicles.
"I think that films about the conflict, we have plenty. We
wanted the new angle that ... there is no black and white in
this conflict," said Waked, who covered Palestinian affairs for
Israeli Internet site Ynet for 11 years.
"For me it was much easier to ... describe Israelis as
victims or Palestinians as the only victims. We made the hard
choice to focus on the grey."
