By Michael Roddy
VENICE, Sept 4 American filmmaker Errol Morris
defended "The Unknown Known" on Wednesday from criticism he
failed to ask tough questions in his documentary profile of
former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, who oversaw
the Iraq War.
Rumsfeld, famous for his statement that "stuff happens" in
response to the looting of Baghdad after the American-led
invasion, is shown smiling almost obsessively throughout the
film which had its premiere at the Venice Film Festival.
A prodigious producer of memos, Rumsfeld also reflects on
the meanings of words in juxtaposition, including his dictum
that there are "known knowns" and "unknown unknowns".
The film got a tepid response at a press screening, with
some in the audience saying Morris had failed to get Rumsfeld to
face up to the consequences of what is generally viewed as a
colossal failure of intelligence in Iraq under his watch.
"The question is in part, was I tough enough with him?"
Morris said at a news conference at the festival where the film
by the maker of "The Fog of War", an Oscar-winning portrait of
Vietnam War-era Defence Secretary Robert S. McNamara, had its
official premiere.
"I believe yes, I was for many, many, many reasons. I look
at it as a devastating portrait, a frightening portrait. Do I
contradict him? Quite often. But the goal is not to endlessly
contradict him.
"I much prefer it - I hope I am not giving away too much
here - I much prefer it when he contradicts himself, which he
does unendingly."
Rumsfeld, who served under three presidents, agreed to do
the film after Morris contacted him, the filmmaker said. Now 81,
Rumsfeld was filmed responding to questions put to him in a
studio.
Throughout, Rumsfeld defends the decision of the
administration of former President George W. Bush to invade Iraq
because Saddam was concealing an arsenal of "weapons of mass
destruction", which intelligence was later discredited.
"It was thought to be the best intelligence available,"
Rumsfeld says after Morris plays a clip of a news conference
from Rumsfeld's tenure as defense secretary in which he says "we
know they have weapons of mass destruction".
"How do you describe it when it turns out to be not
accurate?" he tells Morris. "Do you describe that as a failure
of intelligence? I suppose some cannot unfairly suggest that."
Rumsfeld says that Guantanamo, where prisoners deemed a
threat to the United States have been held for a decade or more
without trial, "probably is as well run as any prison on the
face of the earth".
He also maintains practices there did not result in the
waterboarding and other forms of torture inflicted on prisoners
at Abu Ghraib, near Baghdad.
After Rumsfeld makes that assertion, Morris produces a
report by former Secretary of Defense James Schlesinger saying
practices introduced at Guantanamo had indeed "migrated" to Abu
Ghraib and also Afghanistan.
"I think that's a fair assessment," Rumsfeld says, without
acknowledging that his previous assertion was wrong.
"In Britain we have a more aggressive style and there were
so many times Morris let him off the hook," said Neil Young,
film critic for the London-based Tribune magazine.
"I thought it was going to be a kind of forensic interview
for an hour and 45 minutes and I think that's what it should
have been. Instead it was cut, cut, cut, edit, edit, edit."
