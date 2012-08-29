(Updates with quotes, details)
* Reluctant Fundamentalist opens Venice film festival
* Movie, based on novel, tackles 9/11 and fallout
* Riz Ahmed plays Pakistani whose dreams are shattered
* Topical start to 11-day cinema showcase
By Mike Collett-White
VENICE, Italy, Aug 29 The Venice film festival
opens on Wednesday with "The Reluctant Fundamentalist", based on
a novel of the same name which traces a young Pakistani's
journey from Wall Street high flyer to suspected Islamist
radical targeted by American intelligence.
The adaptation of Mohsin Hamid's 2007 novel was directed by
Mira Nair, an Indian who lives in New York where she said
attitudes towards her and others from Asia quickly changed
following the 9/11 attacks.
"Suddenly it became a place where people who look like us
became 'the other' and that was painful, and that was also part
of the inspiration to make this film," she told reporters after
a press screening of the movie.
"It was a very complicated and painful time," added Nair,
who won the Golden Lion for best picture at the Venice film
festival in 2001 with "Monsoon Wedding."
The film-maker said she felt well placed to portray the
story of Changez, a young Pakistani played by British actor Riz
Ahmed who is tipped for the top in the world of high finance
before the events of September 2001 turn his world upside down.
Ostracised and drawing suspicion at every turn, he returns
to Pakistan to teach in Lahore. There he is approached by a
radical Islamist cell that wants him to join its violent
campaign against Western interests.
Ahmed, who also starred in the controversial suicide bomber
comedy "Four Lions", said he shared some of Changez's
frustrations. "We are to some extent defined by the labels that
are slung around our neck," he told a news conference.
In a tense interview with an American reporter (Liev
Schreiber) that runs throughout the two-hour movie, the viewer
is left to guess what path Changez chooses and what, ultimately,
the motives of both men are.
Nair told reporters ahead of the evening red carpet premiere
which marks the opening of the festival: "We all know there has
been an enormous schism between East and West in this last
decade. I sought to bring some sense of bridge-making, some
sense of healing, basically some sense of communication."
Nair has said she took as her starting point the 1966 movie
"The Battle of Algiers", acclaimed for its even-handed treatment
of the Algerian war in the 1950s.
LACK OF STARS?
The Reluctant Fundamentalist, which also stars Kate Hudson
and Kiefer Sutherland, kicks off the world's oldest film
festival, this year celebrating its 80th anniversary.
Alberto Barbera takes over as artistic director after the
departure of Marco Mueller, and he will have his work cut out to
ensure that Venice remains one of the top three film festivals
in the world amid growing competition from Toronto and beyond.
The competition lineup of 18 movies has won early praise
from critics, and Venice has also launched a small market where
producers and distributors can buy and sell titles and so make
the notoriously expensive trip more commercially attractive.
"I think all of us at the Biennale (festival) were aware of
the fact that you change or die because the competition with
other festivals is too strong," Barbera told Reuters.
The lack of A-list stars this year is a concern among some
festival goers, although Barbera will hope that a new generation
of up-and-coming acting talent, including Zac Efron and Selena
Gomez, provides the kind of buzz on which festivals thrive.
The older generation will be represented by Robert Redford
and Julie Christie, while Rachel McAdams, Philip Seymour Hoffman
and the unpredictable Joaquin Phoenix also are expected.
One of the most talked-about movies over the next 11 days is
likely to be "The Master," Paul Thomas Anderson's story about a
religious cult bearing similarities to Scientology.
The "There Will Be Blood" director has said the role of
Lancaster Dodd, played by Hoffman, was partly inspired by L. Ron
Hubbard, founder of the Church of Scientology.
Elsewhere, there will be plenty of on-screen sex with Brian
De Palma's revenge thriller "Passion" working up an early head
of steam through a racy trailer featuring McAdams and Noomi
Rapace.
Terrence Malick, back on the European festival circuit a
year after "The Tree of Life" won the Palme d'Or in Cannes,
presents "To the Wonder," which has been given a film rating
restricting it to adults due to scenes of nudity and sex.
Also in a slimmed-down main competition of 18 films is Marco
Bellocchio's "Bella Addormentata" about Eluana Englaro, a woman
left in a vegetative state by a car crash, who was at the center
of a lengthy right-to-die case that divided opinion in Italy.
(Editing by Steve Addison)