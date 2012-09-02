By Silvia Aloisi
VENICE, Sept 2 Israeli director Rama Burshtein
brings her own ultra-Orthodox Jewish community to the big screen
in "Fill the Void", a film about a young bride torn between love
and familial obligations premiering at the Venice festival.
The film centres on Shira, an 18-year-old Hasidic girl who
is thrilled about her forthcoming arranged marriage with a young
man whom she has only briefly seen in a supermarket.
Tragedy strikes when Shira's older sister Esther dies giving
birth, leaving the family crushed by grief.
Esther's husband Yochai is quickly pressed to remarry a
widow in Belgium, but the girls' mother is desperate to keep her
only grandchild in the country - and soon Shira is asked to step
into her sister's shoes.
The film, set in the secluded Hasidic community living in
secular Tel Aviv, offers a rare glimpse into the Orthodox way of
life, its rigid customs and traditions, but also deals with the
wider themes of relationships and family pressures.
"People don't know much about this world, so it's not a
question of celebration or criticism, it's a window into this
world," said New York-born Burshtein, who grew up in a secular
family but became ultra-Orthodox shortly after graduating.
"I love this world, I come from it, I chose it, I was not
born in it. But I think we hear many voices (in the film), I
think it's open," she told reporters.
Burshtein has spent more than a decade teaching and making
cinema for the Orthodox Jewish community, some of them for women
only as Hasidic men are barred from viewing women on the big
screen.
She is one of 21 female directors at the Venice film
festival this year, and one of the four competing for the top
Golden Lion prize.
The heavy female presence on the Lido waterfront, including
Saudi Arabia's first woman film-maker, is in stark contrast to
this year's Cannes festival, where the absence of female
directors in the main competition led to accusations of sexism
in the French press and further afield.
Film critics have branded Venice's 69th edition a "pink
festival" but artistic director Alberto Barbera, who took over
the helm of the world's oldest movie showcase this year, said
this was not intentional.
"I don't like the idea of Indian reserves or pink quotas.
It's just a sign that women's creativity is very present in a
world that for decades has been dominated by men," he told
reporters at the opening of the festival last week.
