By Piya Sinha-Roy and Lisa Richwine
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 23
A Tyrannosaurus rex lumbers
forward, belts out a deafening roar, then stomps overhead, and a
viewer watching inside a virtual reality headset turns around to
see the beast walking away.
The lifelike run-in with a prehistoric monster comes
courtesy of prototype Oculus Rift goggles, giving a glimpse of
a future that breaks movies out of the flat screen.
Virtual reality, which immerses viewers in 360-degree worlds
long used in video games, is drawing top Hollywood filmmakers
and studios such as Twenty-First Century Fox and Walt
Disney Co. The technology should arrive on the consumer
mass market within two years.
Virtual reality can transport audiences into the middle of
the movie landscape, says Brendan Iribe, chief executive of
Oculus, which Facebook Inc acquired this year for $2
billion.
"In some decade or two, we are going to be at a point where
watching things on 2D surfaces is going to feel pretty
outdated," Iribe told Reuters.
Virtual reality still has technological hurdles to overcome.
The biggest problem is motion sickness in some users, which
Oculus believes it is close to resolving.
Hollywood directors are trying to figure out how to create
360-degree scenes, and it remains unclear if audiences will want
to spend two hours in a virtual world, or just visit for shorter
experiences.
BABY STEPS FOR BIGGER SCREENS
Iribe has big ambitions for Oculus Rift devices, the latest
version unveiled at a developers conference on Saturday in
Hollywood. A prototype is sold now to developers for $350 per
headset.
With a consumer version on the horizon, Iribe believes
virtual reality devices could be in the hands of millions of
consumers within a couple of years.
Designers at Disney's Lucasfilm are playing around on the
desert planet Tatooine, exploring how to bring virtual reality
to the "Star Wars" universe as the studio prepares to release
Episode VII of the film franchise in 2015.
"Lucasfilm absolutely thinks this is a phenomenal space to
be in," said John Gaeta, Lucasfilm's Oscar-winning creative
director of new media and experiences.
To take smaller steps toward bigger screens, digital
projection company Barco is introducing Barco Escape, a
270-degree panoramic screen, in movie theaters. The three-piece
screen expands to the left and right of the theater walls.
Fox is currently testing Barco Escape in select Cinemark
theaters with young adult thriller "The Maze Runner", where
scenes were extended onto the expanded screens using
computer-generated digital imagery.
"Maze Runner" director Wes Ball said the extended screens
were intended to immerse viewers in the visually expanded world
of the film, without detracting from the central screen.
'PLACES NOBODY HAS GONE'
The bigger screens will attract younger audiences,
especially those used to the bigger screens in video games, said
Barco's "cinemavangelist" Ted Schilowitz. He is also Fox's
resident "Futurist," developing projects in a virtual reality
bunker on the studio's Los Angeles lot. Disney's Pixar Animation
Studios is also testing Barco Escape.
Schilowitz calls Barco Escape the "bricks and mortar
version" of virtual reality and films adapted to the 270-degree
screen format can work on Oculus Rift.
"This is the average consumer's entry point to what a more
immersive experience feels like," he said.
Oscar-nominated filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro, an early
adopter of new technology in film, presented an Oculus Rift game
based on 2013's "Pacific Rim" at San Diego's Comic-Con in July.
But Del Toro told Reuters "it will be hard to direct (a movie)
because you have to show the audience what to see" when viewers
can look anywhere.
But Robert Stromberg is undeterred. The Oscar-winning
production designer of 2009's "Avatar" and director of Disney
blockbuster "Maleficent" now splits his time between traditional
filmmaking and virtual reality storytelling, developing content
for Oculus devices.
"I'm really trying to see how the two can marry together,"
he said. "I love the pioneering aspects. There is a thrill and
an excitement to going in those places nobody has gone before."
