LONDON, Sept 4 Known for his plot twists, "The
Sixth Sense" and "The Village" film director M. Night Shyamalan
returns to cinema screens with comedy horror "The Visit".
The movie tells the tale of two children who go to visit
their grandparents, played by Deanna Dunagan and Peter McRobbie,
but the elderly couple's strange behaviour begins to scare
them.
The movie also features some humour to relieve the tension
-- a technique Shyamalan said was inspired by fellow film
director David Lynch's work.
"I am getting obsessed by David Lynch movies. I am in that
kind of head space of weird humour, kind of like inappropriate
dark weird humour," Shyamalan told Reuters in an interview.
Shyamalan wrote, directed and co-produced the film, which
has no musical score, a deliberate choice.
"I didn't score any scenes so you didn't know whether it
was...light suspense, you didn't know whether it was going to be
funny and awkward or it was going to be terrifying," he said.
"So the whole time your body is just tense because I am not
giving you any guidance."
Shyamalan soared to fame with "The Sixth Sense" which
starred Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment, especially for the
plot twisting ending for which he has become famous for.
"I aspire to have a kind of a literary relationship with an
audience like the author of a book does," he said.
"Hopefully I will get to make 20 more movies and there will
be a relationship with the author like when we go to read a
Stephen King book or a John Grisham book."
"The Visit" is released in British cinemas on Sept. 9 and in
the United States two day later.
(Reporting By Edward Baran; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian)