LOS ANGELES, June 19 Comedy stars Will Ferrell,
Melissa McCarthy and Seth MacFarlane are among the latest crop
of honorees receiving stars on Hollywood's landmark Walk of
Fame, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday.
Ferrell, who starred in the movie "Anchorman," McCarthy,
nominated for "Best Supporting Actress" for the movie
"Bridesmaids"; and "Family Guy" creator MacFarlane will be
joined by "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson, "Harry
Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe, Oscar-winning actor Christoph
Waltz and animated cartoon dog Snoopy.
Actors Paul Rudd, Jennifer Garner, Amy Poehler, "The Big
Bang Theory" television star Jim Parsons, celebrity chef Bobby
Flay and "The Simpsons" long-running producer James L. Brooks
will also receive the terrazzo-and-brass star plaque.
Crime fiction writer Raymond Chandler, best known for 1953's
"The Long Goodbye," and comic-book artist Bob Kane, the
co-creator of Batman, will be given posthumous plaques.
R&B artist Pharrell Williams, rapper Pitbull, dance-funk
group Kool & the Gang and music producer Dr. Luke will get stars
in the music category, while veteran radio personality Larry
Elder will receive a plaque in the radio category.
The Hollywood Walk of Fame has honored influential figures
in the entertainment industry since 1960.
The plaques which are cemented into the sidewalk can be
purchased for $30,000 by the sponsor of a nominee, who is
approved by Hollywood's Chamber of Commerce. The money goes to
the Hollywood Historic Trust.
More than 2,500 plaques line the pavements along a mile-long
strip of Hollywood Boulevard.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and
Jeffrey Benkoe)