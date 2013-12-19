By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Dec 19 Human disconnect, social
isolation and the transition to an increasingly digital era come
crashing together in "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty,"
actor-director Ben Stiller's personal take on a classic story.
"Walter Mitty," out in theaters on Christmas Day, finds
Stiller not just reimagining the character made famous from
author James Thurber's 1939 short story of the same name in The
New Yorker magazine, but redefining what Walter Mitty has come
to represent in popular culture.
Walter Mitty is described by the Merriam-Webster dictionary
as "a commonplace unadventurous person who seeks escape from
reality through daydreaming," and is often used to describe
people who imagine themselves greater than they are in reality.
Stiller's Walter Mitty is different. A middle-aged man
trapped by financial responsibility, Walter is a photo archivist
at the dwindling Life magazine, a job that is being replaced by
machines. Shy, sheltered and reserved, he is isolated from the
environment around him.
"(He's not) some kind of an oddball or loner or nerd, but
just a regular guy who has a lot of potential and hadn't figured
out a way to unlock it," Stiller told Reuters.
The movie blurs in and out of Walter's imagination as his
daydreams take him into new worlds and personas, be it the
rugged explorer seducing his crush Cheryl, played by Kristen
Wiig, or jumping into a fiery apartment to save trapped
residents. But as he breaks out of social isolation and makes
real human connections, Walter finds himself living a real life
far greater than his imagination could conjure up.
Stiller, 48, who has built up a body of directorial works
from 1994's dark comedy "Reality Bites," 2001's goofball
modeling parody "Zoolander," and 2008's farcical action-movie
send-up, "Tropic Thunder," said "Mitty" marks a new chapter in
his catalog of works, and one that resonates closer to home.
"It was more of an experience that I have been feeling in my
life, maybe generationally, having grown up and experienced the
world pre-computers," Stiller said.
"Seeing the whole (digital) transition, to me what's getting
left in the wake of that are the real things, the tangible
things that go away when everything becomes digital."
The director added that even the comedic tone of "Walter
Mitty" is different from his previous works.
"The film is a lot less cynical than other movies I've made
in terms of its comedic tone, and I think that for me was
uncharted territory," he said.
EMBRACING LIFE IN A DIGITAL AGE
Caught up in a society shifting from the analog to the
digital age, Walter is tasked with recovering the photograph
that will appear on the cover of the final Life magazine as the
publication is downsized.
His journey to track down the photo, shot on film by
maverick photographer Sean O'Connell, played by Sean Penn, sees
Walter finally letting go of Life magazine and embracing life, a
motto echoed by the publication renowned for capturing iconic
and arresting photographs, which folded in 2007.
"A real Life magazine from 1945 is a piece of history;
you're holding something that actually existed back then. I
don't want my kids to grow up in a world that doesn't have any
of those things. I feel like there's a meaning to those things,"
Stiller said.
Made for a budget of $90 million and shot in New York City
and against visually captivating natural landscapes in Iceland,
Stiller said he faced new challenges as a director to capture
real scenes rather than using special effects.
One scene he was particularly proud of was a pivotal moment
where Walter dives into the turbulent waters of the North
Atlantic, symbolic of leaving his old life behind. It's a scene
that Stiller actually acted and filmed in the ocean.
"It's about a guy's imagination, so you're always trying to
swing for the fences of how much you can show," he said.
"As the aesthetic of the movie developed, we tried to be
specific with how we showed the fantasies and how visually they
related to the real world."
Setting "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty" in a contemporary
world helped Stiller wrap cultural touchstones such as eHarmony
online dating or Instagram into the comedy, which the director
hoped will make the story more real for audiences.
"What I would hope for is that it's more than just a
diversion, that it somehow connects to something emotionally
with people on some level," the director said.
