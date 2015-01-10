By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Jan 10 Mastering the art of jazz
drumming wasn't the only objective on actor J.K. Simmons' mind
when he signed on to play an abusive music teacher in the
independent film "Whiplash." He also focused on co-star Miles
Teller's face.
"I mostly just wanted to do the best possible job of
reddening Miles' cheeks while slapping him," the actor quipped
in a recent interview.
Among his many roles, Simmons, 60, has previously played a
neo-Nazi in HBO's prison drama "Oz," a psychiatrist in police
procedural "Law & Order," a newspaper editor in the "Spider-Man"
film franchise and a blind lawyer in "Growing Up Fisher."
But it's a manipulative, abusive, but also at times
charming, jazz teacher that may be his shot at an Oscar.
"Whiplash," the feature-length directorial debut from Damien
Chazelle, pits young jazz drummer Andrew (Teller) striving to be
the best in his craft against Simmons' Fletcher, an acerbic,
calculating, foul-mouthed instructor.
Simmons is up for a best supporting actor Golden Globe on
Sunday and a frontrunner for next week's Oscar nominations.
As Andrew is pushed to his very limits of existence by
Fletcher, the film explores both the physical and mental anguish
of the pursuit of perfection - from Andrew practicing until his
fingers are dripping with blood to Fletcher continuously
slapping him as he mocks his skills.
"I wanted to portray a character who is single-minded in his
objective and his focus, and is unconcerned with what the
collateral damage might be," Simmons said.
"Without even seeing my character, you see him through all
these terrified kids' eyes, and it just makes my job so much
easier as an actor when it's been established that you have a
room full of kids that are scared."
Simmons said finding Chazelle and the role of Fletcher was
"kismet," or fate, as he had studied both classical and
rock'n'roll music in college.
For 29-year-old Chazelle, who scored two BAFTA nominations
on Friday, the inspiration for "Whiplash" came directly from his
own recollections as a young jazz drummer in high school.
"I certainly remember the sheer anxiety and terror of being
in rehearsals, my hands bleeding through practice," he said.
But the first-hand experience came as an advantage to the
rookie director, who initially took the film as a short to the
Sundance Film Festival in 2013.
After winning the jury award for fiction in the short film
category, Chazelle returned to Sundance with the feature length
version in 2014 and won both the audience and grand jury prizes.
Sony Pictures Classics bought the film for $3 million.
And while a film about the niche world of jazz drumming was
not Chazelle's easiest pitch to make to film buyers, he said he
hoped it was the emotional journey that would connect with
audiences.
"You can actually end up telling a more universal story the
more you really burrow into a specific world," he said.
