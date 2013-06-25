By Sandra Maler
| WASHINGTON, June 25
WASHINGTON, June 25 Film director Roland
Emmerich has made obliterating the White House a trademark in
his apocalyptic blockbusters and true to form, he ravages it in
spectacular fashion with a terrorist attack in "White House
Down," opening in theaters on Friday.
"White House Down," starring Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx and
Maggie Gyllenhaal, is Emmerich's first foray into terrorism.
"It's about the division in America, it's about lobbyism and
about how some people feel entitled to do certain things and
totally believe in them patriotically," Emmerich told Reuters.
Emmerich, 57, has actually made his career destroying the
White House.
In his 1996 film, "Independence Day," the building was
annihilated by an alien laser beam, then buried in snow in
2004's "The Day After Tomorrow," and swept away by an aircraft
carrier riding a tidal wave in last year's "2012."
"Whenever something big happens in America, the White House
is involved. Because of that there is a lot of White House in my
movies because I always try to do a relatively international
plot. I'm not the only one. The White House gets attacked a lot!
But I probably hold the record," the director said.
In "White House Down," Emmerich dedicated the best part of
two hours to destroying the presidential building as an aspiring
Secret Service agent, played by Tatum, finds himself protecting
the president, played by Foxx, during a terrorist attack.
Emmerich teamed up with screenwriter James Vanderbilt, who
wrote 2012's box-office reboot "The Amazing Spider-Man," to
develop a script exploring the threat of terrorism.
"Any point of view when taken to an extreme can turn into a
bad thing, no matter how rational it is to begin with,"
Vanderbilt told Reuters.
Asked if being a European gave him a slightly different
perspective as a filmmaker, the German-born director said: "I'm
maybe a little bit more courageous than an American. I realized
that when 'Independence Day' writer Dean Devlin asked me 'So
what do we blow up in Washington? The Capitol?' And I said 'No,
No. The White House.' And he said 'Oh!'."
SPOTLIGHT ON TATUM
"White House Down," produced by Sony Corp's
Columbia Pictures for an estimated $150 million according to
IMDB.com, shines a spotlight on Tatum, who is rising fast into
the Hollywood's upper echelons.
Tatum, 33, voted 'Sexiest Man Alive' by People magazine last
year after starring as a stripper in "Magic Mike," performed
most of his many stunts himself in the action-packed movie.
Emmerich said he was so eager to have Tatum in his movie,
that he brought filming forward by 10 weeks to accommodate the
actor's busy schedule.
"When I met him, I couldn't believe how smart and
intelligent he is, and grounded in reality, humble and how cool
and everything," Emmerich said. "And I realized: I have a real
problem if he says 'no'."
Foxx, 45, who plays fictional President James Sawyer, said
the role was a welcome change from his last one in Quentin
Tarantino's spaghetti Western about slave revenge "Django
Unchained."
"I was doing 'Django' a year ago. I was a slave, so playing
the president is much better," Foxx joked with reporters at a
premiere screening in Washington, attended by an audience of
journalists, politicians and former White House staff members.
"Remember, this is fiction. I'm here to make sure this
doesn't happen," Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano
quipped on the red carpet in Georgetown.