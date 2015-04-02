LONDON, April 2 A new documentary on the life of
late British singer Amy Winehouse shows the six-time
Grammy-Award winner in her younger days discussing her
misgivings about fame, a preview of the trailer showed on
Thursday.
Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning nearly four years ago
at her London home at the age of 27 after struggling with
drinking and drug problems throughout much of her career.
"I don't think I'm going to be at all famous, I don't think
I could handle it. I would probably go mad," Winehouse says in
the first glimpse of "AMY", due for release on July 3 and using
previously unseen footage and unheard tracks.
Directed by Asif Kapadia, who won a BAFTA for his
documentary "Senna" on the late Formula One racing driver Ayrton
Senna, AMY features footage of a young Winehouse singing and
smiling to camera and talking about her career while a version
of her hit "Back to Black" plays in the background.
Seen as one of the most talented musicians of her
generation, Winehouse's albums - with songs such as "Valerie",
"You Know I'm No Good" and "Rehab" - sold in their millions.
"I never thought ... I would end up being a singer. I just
thought I'm lucky that it is something I can always do if I want
to," she says in another clip.
