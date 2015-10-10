By Rollo Ross
LOS ANGELES Oct 9 In a week that saw Meryl
Streep speak out about equal pay and other actresses of the film
"Suffragette" applaud the domestic violence protesters who
invaded their premiere, the topic took center stage at a Los
Angeles event on Friday.
The "Power of Women" event hosted by trade magazine Variety
honored Oprah Winfrey, Anna Kendrick, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki
among others. On the red carpet, conversation quickly turned to
the fight for gender equality in Hollywood.
"I feel that women are more united than ever, and I think
it's now more obvious than ever and that people are beginning to
show some support because we are - our demographic - a very
strong economical power also as movie-goers," actress Salma
Hayek told Reuters.
On equal pay, an issue highlighted numerous times in the
past year as more high-profile actresses demanded the same
salaries as their male co-stars, Hayek said it was a problem
that went beyond Hollywood.
"This is a problem that is in every single industry," she
said. "If you have the same capacities and you are doing the
same job, it is criminal not to pay the same salary."
Gwyneth Paltrow, whose $9 million in earnings ranked her
12th on Forbes' list of highest-paid actresses in Hollywood this
year, told Reuters that women in Hollywood have been criticized
for speaking about disparities in pay.
"You were considered ungrateful, you were considered
entitled, so I think it's amazing that women now are saying
'we're going to talk about this. This isn't fair,'" she said.
When asked if she could foresee a time when pay will be
equal between the sexes, Paltrow replied: "I think so. When I
look at my daughter and her peers and I look at the millennial
women, I think it's all about to change."
