LOS ANGELES, June 17 Academy Award winner Nicole
Kidman has called for more opportunities to be created for women
in film, describing the industry as "not an even playing field"
and joining a chorus of actresses who have condemned gender
inequality in Hollywood.
Stars such as Meryl Streep and Kristen Stewart have been
vocal about sexism as well as age biases in the movie industry,
with Stewart saying in one recent interview that women had "to
work a little bit harder to be heard".
"Obviously we need to create more opportunities, it's not an
even playing field," Kidman said on the red carpet at the
organisation Women in Film's Crystal + Lucy Awards in Los
Angeles on Tuesday night.
"We're all working and banding together and trying to change
that and that's what's needed. We also need to put cameras in
little girls' hands and get them to tell stories and increase
their confidence so that they can feel powerful."
The Australian actress received the "Crystal Award for
Excellence In Film" at the event, which honours achievement in
film and television and hosts a fundraising dinner for the
organisation's programmes.
"Selma" director Ava DuVernay, who received the Dorothy
Arzner Director's Award, said there was often oversight when it
came to women filmmakers.
"Hollywood is like the boyfriend who doesn't call you as
often, that's kind of like what Hollywood is to women
filmmakers," she said.
"(There is) a little a bit of neglect in terms of
recognising the imagination and talent women filmmakers have ...
of older actresses who might be past the window of when the
industry says they're valuable. There's so much of that going on
so it's certainly something we all have to work to correct."
