LOS ANGELES, April 29 Actress Laura Linney, the
female cast members of TV drama "Mad Men" and directors Sofia
Coppola and George Lucas were named on Monday as winners of
Hollywood's annual Crystal and Lucy Awards, which honor women's
achievement in film.
The Women in Film organization, which promotes gender parity
in the historically male-dominated film business, will honor
winners in six award categories at a fundraiser in Beverly Hills
in June.
Linney, 49, best known for her Oscar-nominated performance
in the 2007 film "The Savages," will receive the award for
Excellence in Film.
Five "Mad Men" actresses, Christina Hendricks, January
Jones, Elisabeth Moss, Jessica Paré and Kiernan Shipka, will be
honored with the Excellence in Television award.
Each actress plays a character that defines the changing
gender roles in the 1960s United States portrayed in the series.
Oscar-winner Coppola, 41, who was also nominated for the
Best Director Academy Award for 2003's "Lost in Translation,"
will receive the Directors Award, and "Star Wars" director
George Lucas will take home the Humanitarian Award.
Teenage actress Hailee Steinfeld, known for her
Oscar-nominated role in the 2010 film "True Grit," will be
honored with the Face of the Future Award and Rachel Morrison
will receive the Vision Award for cinematography.
Women in Film began hosting the awards in 1977.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing by Patricia Reaney and
Cynthia Osterman)