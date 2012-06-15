By Jordan Riefe
| LOS ANGELES, June 15
LOS ANGELES, June 15 The Los Angeles Film
Festival kicked off Thursday night with the North American
premiere of Woody Allen's "To Rome with Love," an ensemble
comedy that is the veteran director's follow-up to last year's
successful "Midnight in Paris."
The 76-year-old filmmaker's 2011 tale of romance in the City
of Light was Allen's most successful box office performer to
date over a long career, earning more than $150 million at
worldwide box offices and winning Allen an Oscar for
screenwriting.
"To Rome with Love" drew mixed reviews in Europe where it
debuted earlier this year, but Allen and the film's distributor,
Sony Pictures Classics, are hoping the Los Angeles Film Festival
in Hollywood's hometown and the North American release on June
22 will offer a fresh start for the movie.
"If you like the picture, I'm thrilled," Allen told the
packed house before the lights went down, then added with his
wry sense of humor. "If you hate it and think it was a waste of
time coming, don't let me know cause I get depressed easily."
In its 18th year, the Los Angeles Film Festival, which is
organized by non-profit group Film Independent continues to lure
ever bigger movies and crowds. This year's event from June 14-24
features over 200 films, shorts and videos from 30 countries.
Independent and international filmmakers get the chance to
mingle with directors such as William Friedkin ("The Exorcist"),
Steven Soderbergh and Allen at panels, screenings and parties.
"Woody Allen, Steve Soderbergh, even the studio fare, it's
visionary, it's a unique voice," festival director Stephanie
Allain told Reuters. "That's really what's celebrated."
Making its world premiere on closing night, Steven
Soderbergh's "Magic Mike," starring Channing Tatum, is loosely
based on the actor's experience as a male stripper.
Between Allen's opening film and Soderbergh's closing night
movie, gala screenings followed by star-studded parties will be
held for Pixar's summer movie, "Brave," and Fox Searchlight's
Sundance favorite "Beasts of the Southern Wild," as well as the
Steve Carell-Keira Knightley apocalyptic comedy, "Seeking a
Friend for the End of the World."
Guest Director William Friedkin will introduce his new
movie, "Killer Joe" starring Matthew McConaughey as a matricidal
cowboy. And film composer and frequent Tim Burton collaborator
Danny Elfman will lead a conversation about movies and music.
Lesser-known films from independent writers and directors
will compete for prizes - feature film and documentary category
winners take home a top prize of $15,000 each.
Among this year's feature narrative competition, alienation
is explored in movies like Portugal's "All is Well" about two
Angolan sisters who immigrate to Lisbon where they struggle on
the fringes of society, and "Four" in which a father and
daughter find themselves trapped by lies they tell themselves.
If there's a unifying theme in the documentary competition,
it seems to be films about outcasts and rebels. Two titles
making their world premieres are "A Band Called Death," a look
at the first African American punk band from the 1970s, and
"Vampira and Me," about a cult TV icon from the fifties.
Younger filmmakers can learn from industry stalwarts during
Sunday "Coffee Talks," a series of panels with actors,
directors, composers and screenwriters.
"We really do try to give them the access to established
filmmakers," said Allain. "We give them something that you can't
usually get when you show up as a filmmaker at a festival."
(Editing By Bob Tourtellotte and Marguerita Choy)