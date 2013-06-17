Cast member Brad Pitt and his fiance Angelina Jolie arrive for the premiere of the film World War Z in Berlin June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

"World War Z" is one of the big box office releases this summer in which Brad Pitt plays a United Nations representative enlisted to help stop a zombie pandemic threatening to destroy mankind.

The film was due to be released late last year but suffered setbacks amid reports that the budget had ballooned above $200 million and Pitt clashed with director Marc Forster.

Following is a roundup of reviews of "World War Z", an adaptation of Max Brooks' 2006 apocalyptic novel, that will be released by Viacom Inc's (VIAB.O) Paramount Pictures on June 21: Telegraph (2 stars out of 5)

"There's blood and guts but no heart when Brad Pitt takes on zombie hordes ... Perhaps this should come as no surprise: shortly after filming on World War Z was thought to be complete, seven weeks of extra shooting took place in Budapest, which was followed by the writing and filming of an entirely new third act later in the year. Whatever direction the film was originally headed in, someone important obviously thought better of it." - Robbie Collin Guardian (3 stars out of 5)

"World War Z is not a brilliant addition to the zombie lore. But it's also not the shuffling mess it was rumoured to be. It's an attempt at large-scale seriousness in a genre that's frequently preposterous. It stumbles along on that intention." - Henry Barnes

Empire (3 stars out of 5)

"Slick, tense and hangs together fine, far from the disaster many predicted during its tortured birthing. But it's also just a little bit bland and generic ... This nightmarish travelogue is coy about gore, but it's still an effective thrill-ride. If the sequel happens, let's hope it delivers some actual combat." - Nick de Semlyen

The Hollywood Reporter

"A bunch of impressive set pieces stitched together rather than a good story convincingly told, this gargantuan production should ride Brad Pitt's name, teeming action scenes and widespread interest in all things zombie to strong box office returns, particularly internationally. Whether it will be enough to compensate Paramount and the assorted producers for the $200 million-plus investment and all their production." - Todd McCarthy

Variety

"Rising from an early grave of negative pre-release publicity, director Marc Forster and producer-star Brad Pitt's much-maligned "World War Z" emerges as a surprisingly smart, gripping and imaginative addition to the zombie-movie canon ... this sleekly crafted, often nail-biting tale of global zombiepocalypse clicks on both visceral and emotional levels, resulting in an unusually serious-minded summer entertainment." - Scott Foundas

