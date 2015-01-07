LOS ANGELES Jan 7 Independent films "Boyhood"
and "Whiplash" as well as superhero blockbuster "Guardians of
the Galaxy" received Writers Guild Awards nominations on
Wednesday in one of Hollywood's top annual honors.
"Boyhood," a coming-of-age chronicle and early Academy Award
best picture favorite, earned a nod for best original screenplay
for director Richard Linklater from the Writers Guild of
America.
The movie, which Linklater filmed over a dozen years, will
vie against wresting biopic "Foxcatcher" by E. Max Frye and Dan
Futterman, as well as jazz drummer tale "Whiplash" by director
Damien Chazelle.
Also scoring nominations in the original screenplay category
were idiosyncratic period comedy "The Grand Budapest Hotel" for
Hugo Guinness and director Wes Anderson, and noir drama
"Nightcrawler" for director Dan Gilroy.
"Guardians of the Galaxy," Walt Disney Co's Marvel
superhero action flick and 2014's top-grossing film, earned a
surprise nomination for director James Gunn and Nicole Perlman
for adapted screenplay.
It will go up against "American Sniper," Jason Hall's script
for Clint Eastwood's Iraq war story, and biopic "Wild" by
British author Nick Hornby.
Thriller "Gone Girl," which was written by Gillian Flynn,
and Alan Turing biopic "The Imitation Game" by Graham Moore also
earned adapted screenplay nominations.
The scripts for early Oscar contenders "Birdman," "Selma"
and "The Theory of Everything" did not qualify as they were not
produced under the jurisdiction of the WGA, which is known for
having some of the strictest awards qualifications.
The Writers Guild Awards, which are voted on by guild
members, have a mixed record of predicting the best screenplay
Oscar awards. The Hollywood awards season starts in earnest on
Sunday with the annual Golden Globe Awards.
Best documentary screenplay nominees are "Finding Vivian
Maier" by John Maloof and Charlie Siskel, "The Internet's Own
Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz" by Brian Knappenberger, "Last
Days in Vietnam" by Mark Bailey and Keven McAlester, and "Red
Army" by Gabe Polsky.
The awards will be presented at simultaneous ceremonies in
Los Angeles and New York on Feb. 14.
Television writing nominations were announced last month and
led by premium cable network HBO.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)