LOS ANGELES Jan 3 Screenplays for two films
depicting graft and greed in America - "American Hustle" and
"The Wolf of Wall Street" - were among the nominees on Friday
for the Writers Guild Awards, a prognosticator for the film
industry's top prizes, the Oscars.
Notably missing from the nominees for best adapted
screenplay was "12 Years a Slave," a film based on the memoirs
of a free black man kidnapped and sold into slavery in pre-Civil
War America. The film from British director Steve McQueen is
considered a front-runner for a best picture Oscar.
Also in that category, the Writers Guild nominated the
screenplay of Martin Scorsese's "The Wolf of Wall Street," the
story of the 1990s swindle by brash financier Jordan Belfort.
The movie has stirred controversy with its graphic depiction of
drugs and sex.
Rounding out the category are: "August: Osage County," a
tale of family dysfunction adapted from the prize-winning play
by Tracy Letts; "Before Midnight," Richard Linklater's third
take on a couple; "Captain Phillips," the true story of a pirate
attack on an American cargo ship off the coast of Somalia, and
"Lone Survivor" the tale of brotherhood among Navy SEALs in
Afghanistan.
In the best original screenplay category, the 1970s con-man
romp of David O. Russell's "American Hustle" is joined by Woody
Allen's reversal-of-fortune tale "Blue Jasmine," the portrait of
an unlikely AIDS treatment activist in "Dallas Buyers Club," the
virtual love story "Her" and the rueful look at life in the
heartland in "Nebraska."
The Writers Guild Awards will be handed out simultaneously
at ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York on Feb. 1, ahead of
the March 2 Academy Awards ceremony.
