NEW YORK May 20 Trapped in a dystopian future
where marauding, shape-shifting robots have turned New York's
Central Park into a concentration camp, Hugh Jackman's Wolverine
has no choice in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" but to travel back
in time to alter history.
The film, which opens in U.S. theaters on Friday, is the
seventh based on the Marvel Comics series that has grossed more
than $2.3 billion at the global box office.
A sequel to both 2006's "X Men: The Last Stand" and 2011's
"X-Men: First Class," the film begins in a future where Sentinel
robots are trying to destroy mutants, and follows Wolverine as
he travels back to the 1970s, when he does not have the use of
his silver-colored claws.
"The X-Men movies always have a theme of disenfranchisement
or minorities or discrimination," said Jackman, 45, the best
actor Oscar nominee for the musical "Les Miserables" whose
action film career took off with X-Men.
"We're actually tackling real human issues in addition to
having people fly and have lasers come out of their eyes,"
Jackman told Reuters, noting that the characters' powers come
from emotional traumas they have faced.
The film, expected to be one of the biggest at the box
office this year, has had a dose of unwelcome publicity after
two men accused director Bryan Singer of sexually abusing them
as teenagers, charges he denies.
As a result, Singer has not participated in the film's
global rollout, leaving promotion to his cast of acclaimed
actors with an increasingly international profile.
Academy Award winner Halle Berry ("Monster Ball") returns as
weather-controlling Storm. Jennifer Lawrence, who picked up an
Academy Award for "Silver Linings Playbook," is the blue,
shape-shifting Mystique and Ellen Page ("Juno") plays Kitty
Pryde, who can run through solid objects.
Much of the plot revolves around Mystique's actions and
Wolverine's attempts to thwart them.
GLOBAL CULTURE, EXISTENTIAL ROOTS
"The film is about struggle and being able to risk
everything," said British actor Patrick Stewart, 73, back as
Professor X in the film, whose younger self is played by
Scottish actor James McAvoy, who starred in 2008's "Wanted."
Two-time Oscar nominee Ian McKellen ("Gods and Monsters")
returns as the metal-controlling mutant Magneto, with Michael
Fassbender, who won an Oscar nod as the slave owner in "12 Years
a Slave," playing Magneto in the past.
Peter Dinklage is Bolivar Trask, a quietly conniving
industrialist bent on destroying the superhero mutants with his
Sentinel robots.
"I wanted Trask to be smooth, because I don't trust that in
people," said Dinklage, best known for HBO's "Game of Thrones."
"I never know where they're coming from."
As Wolverine and the other mutants attempt to stop Trask
they disrupt key historical events, including the 1973 Paris
Peace Accords and the Watergate scandal, during which a portly
President Nixon, played by Canadian-born actor Mark Camacho,
considers buying a fleet of Sentinel robots.
Fassbender's young Magneto even picks up the RFK Stadium in
Washington, D.C. and drops it around the White House as Trask
and Nixon negotiate a deal.
While the plot may be complex, it helps reset the storyline
after "X-Men: The Last Stand," in which Professor X's body is
destroyed and Magneto loses most of his mutant powers. The film
also returns the series to its existential roots, exploring how
several characters find redemption.
New additions to the cast include Chinese actress Fan
Bingbing as the teleporting mutant Blink, and Omar Sy in the
role of energy-absorbing Bishop.
"We want our movies to reflect the world," said Lauren
Shuler Donner, who has produced all of the "X-Men" films. "Years
ago they sort of reflected the American culture, but it's no
longer about the American culture. It's about the global
culture."
