Jan 12 Women dressed in red saris and yellow
turbans gave a traditional Indian welcome to action star Vin
Diesel on Thursday as the American arrived to promote his new
movie "xXx: Return of Zander Cage."
Diesel was accompanied by Bollywood star Deepika Padukone,
who is making her Hollywood debut in the film which begins its
international rollout on Friday.
Dozens of women applied red vermilion dots - regarded as an
auspicious symbol in India - to the foreheads of Diesel,
Padukone and director D.J. Caruso
The film sees Diesel's return to the Zander Cage film
franchise after starring in the first movie in 2002 but missing
the sequel in 2005.
Although thought to be long-dead, the athlete turned
government operative in "xXx: Return of Zander Cage" comes out
of exile and races to recover a sinister weapon.
(Reporting by Reuters Television)