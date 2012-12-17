(Deletes repetitive paragraph)
* Thriller seen as Oscar front-runner
* Questions over depiction of torture, sources inflame
debate
* Movie focuses on young female CIA officer
By Christine Kearney
NEW YORK, Dec 17 Oscar-winning director Kathryn
Bigelow could have made a testosterone-fueled shoot-'em-up
Hollywood version of the capture and killing of Osama bin Laden.
Instead, she and screenwriter Mark Boal turned "Zero Dark
Thirty" into a more complex look at the decade-long hunt for the
al Qaeda leader, including a frank presentation of U.S. torture
and previously undisclosed details of the mission to hunt down
the man behind the Sept. 11 attacks.
When the film opens in limited U.S. release on Wednesday,
Bigelow and Boal want audiences to disregard a year of
controversies, including claims, which they have denied, that
the film makers were leaked classified information.
"It's about a look inside the intelligence community. The
strength and power and courage and dedication and tenacity and
vulnerability of these women and men," Bigelow, 61, told Reuters
in a joint interview with Boal.
Bigelow won an Academy Award in 2010 for "The Hurt Locker,"
about U.S. army bomb disposal experts in Iraq. She says her
latest movie puts the audience at the center of the quest to
find bin Laden, and gives a perspective of the U.S. intelligence
community and how its methods changed in the years following the
Sept. 11 attacks.
"It's a controversial topic, it's a topic that has been
endlessly politicized. The film has been mischaracterized for a
year and a half and we would love it if people would go and see
it and judge for themselves," Boal said.
The action thriller has emerged as an Oscar front-runner
after picking up multiple early awards and nominations from
Hollywood groups.
FROM TORA BORA TO ABBOTTABAD
When bin Laden was killed by Navy commandos in May 2011,
Bigelow was only months away from shooting a film about the
failed bid to find him in the Tora Bora mountains of Afghanistan
during the U.S.-led invasion a decade earlier.
She quickly revised the project.
"Zero Dark Thirty" opens not long after the Sept. 11 attacks
with graphic scenes of interrogation, including water boarding,
sexual humiliation and a detainee being forced into a box.
It stars Jessica Chastain as a CIA officer called "Maya" who
uses intelligence gleaned from brutal interrogations,
electronic surveillance and old-fashioned spying to track down
bin Laden through his use of couriers.
The opening scenes of torture, which are seen in the movie
as yielding both correct and false information from prisoners,
have inflamed debate in the United States.
Bigelow and Boal said the film is not meant to pass judgment
- positive or negative - on such interrogation. "What we are
trying to show, is that it (torture) happened. Which I think is
not that controversial," said Boal.
"It's obviously an ongoing debate. It's a debate within the
community of people who are experts and I am sure that debate
will continue for many years," he added.
Bigelow points out that much of the second half of the film
shows agents using other methods such as electronic
surveillance.
The movie shifts between locations, including secret CIA
centers in foreign countries known as Black sites, the Pakistan
city of Islamabad and Camp Chapman, in Khost, Afghanistan. It is
not meant to be an accurate depiction of all the players
involved in hunting the al Qaeda leader, Bigelow and Boal said.
REAL AND COMPOSITE CHARACTERS
Instead, it tells the story through the eyes of Maya,
fresh-faced and not long in the field, battling security
threats, CIA bureaucracy and unsupportive bosses to eventually
track bin Laden to his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
"She is based on a real person, and there are other people
who also contributed who are not represented, whose work I hope
is reflected in her character - it's a character in a movie and
not a documentary," Boal said.
"I wanted to put the audience in the perspective of those
people, those men and women on the ground who are conducting
this hunt," said Bigelow. "It's ten years compressed into two
plus hours...But it's really the rhythm of the hunt that creates
the rhythm of the movie."
Chastain told Reuters in an interview that the woman she
portrays is still active. The Washington Post has reported that
the agent is now in her thirties, remains undercover and while
receiving the agency's highest medal, was denied a promotion.
Boal, a freelance journalist turned screenwriter who won a
best screenplay Oscar for "The Hurt Locker", would not elaborate
except to say that the agent was "a real person."
"I spoke to a number of people, I gathered as many first
hand accounts as I could," he said. He has denied being leaked,
or asking for, any classified material.
Early reviews of the film, which will be released more
widely on Jan. 11, have been positive, especially for Bigelow's
sense of pacing and suspense. The Hollywood Reporter said it
"could well be the most impressive film Bigelow has made, as
well as possibly her most personal."
(Reporting by Christine Kearney, editing by Jill Serjeant and
David Storey)