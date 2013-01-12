LOS ANGELES Jan 11 Sony Pictures executive Amy
Pascal lashed out on Friday at a member of the Academy of Motion
Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) who accused Osama bin Laden
film "Zero Dark Thirty" of promoting torture and said he would
not vote for it in the Oscars race.
In a strongly worded statement, Pascal said the "attempt to
censure one of the great films of our time should be opposed."
"We are outraged that any responsible member of the Academy
would use their voting status in AMPAS as a platform to advance
their own political agenda," said Pascal, who is co-chairman of
Sony Pictures Entertainment and chairman of its Columbia TriStar
Motion Picture Group.
"This film should be judged free of partisanship," she said,
adding that the film "does not advocate torture."
Pascal's comments followed an opinion piece by Academy
member, actor David Clennon, who said the film "condones
torture," and the surprise omission of director Kathyrn Bigelow
from the Oscar best director shortlist this week.
"At the risk of being expelled for disclosing my intentions,
I will not be voting for 'Zero Dark Thirty' - in any Academy
Awards category," Clennon wrote on progressive news website
Truth-out.org in a Jan. 9 posting.
"'Zero' never acknowledges that torture is immoral and
criminal. It does portray torture as getting results," added
Clennon, who appeared in 1980s TV series "thirtysomething."
The 6,000 members of the Academy are urged not to reveal who
they cast their votes for. Academy Award winners are revealed at
a ceremony in February, the highlight of Hollywood's award
season.
The Academy on Friday declined to comment on Clennon's
remarks.
The thriller was Oscar-nominated for best picture, despite
coming under attack in Washington over its source material and
claims by politicians that it depicts torture as helping the
United States find and kill the al Qaeda leader in May 2011.
It also got nominations for actress Jessica Chastain and
screenwriter Mark Boal.
Sony Pictures Entertainment is a unit of Sony Corp.
(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Eric
Walsh)