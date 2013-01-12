(Recasts, includes Friday remarks at rally)
LOS ANGELES Jan 11 Sony Pictures executive Amy
Pascal lashed out on Friday at a member of the Academy of Motion
Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) who accused Osama bin Laden
film "Zero Dark Thirty" of promoting torture and urged fellow
Academy members not to vote for it in the Oscars race.
In a strongly worded statement, Pascal said the "attempt to
censure one of the great films of our time should be opposed."
"We are outraged that any responsible member of the Academy
would use their voting status in AMPAS as a platform to advance
their own political agenda," said Pascal, who is co-chairman of
Sony Pictures Entertainment and chairman of its Columbia TriStar
Motion Picture Group.
"This film should be judged free of partisanship," she said,
adding that the film "does not advocate torture."
Pascal's comments came in response to Academy member David
Clennon's remarks at a rally against the torture of terror
suspects in Los Angeles on Friday.
"I believe that the film clearly promotes a tolerance for
torture," Clennon told local ABC TV news affiliate KABC, adding
"I hope that my fellow members of the Academy will consider the
morality of each nominee."
Clennon, an actor who appeared in 1980s TV series
"thirtysomething," also wrote an opinion piece earlier this week
criticizing the film.
"At the risk of being expelled for disclosing my intentions,
I will not be voting for 'Zero Dark Thirty' - in any Academy
Awards category," Clennon wrote on progressive news website
Truth-out.org in a Jan. 9 posting.
"'Zero' never acknowledges that torture is immoral and
criminal. It does portray torture as getting results," he added.
The 6,000 members of the Academy are urged not to reveal who
they cast their votes for. Academy Award winners are revealed at
a ceremony in February, the highlight of Hollywood's award
season.
The Academy on Friday declined to comment on Clennon's
remarks.
"Zero Dark Thirty" won five Oscar nominations, including a
nod for best picture, despite coming under attack in Washington
over its source material and claims by politicians that it
depicts torture as helping the United States find and kill the
al Qaeda leader in May 2011.
Among the film's nominees were actress Jessica Chastain and
screenwriter Mark Boal, but director Kathyrn Bigelow
surprisingly failed to make the Oscar best director shortlist.
Sony Pictures Entertainment is a unit of Sony Corp.
(Reporting By Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant and Eric
Walsh)