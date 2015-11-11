(New throughout; adds comments from Smith, director, adds
byline)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Nov 11 Actor Will Smith, a
self-described "football dad," felt conflicted about starring in
the new film "Concussion" as a doctor who discovered brain
trauma was a factor in the deaths of some former National
Football League (NFL) players.
Smith plays Dr. Bennet Omalu, the pathologist who, more than
10 years ago, first linked brain damage to the deaths of men who
made careers playing the most popular U.S. sport. The actor said
on Tuesday that before meeting Omalu, he had not known the full
dangers of the head injuries football player can suffer.
"When I sat down to meet with Bennet, I was like, 'please
say something to make me not take this movie, please,' and then
I was just so compelled by the story and the fact that I didn't
know," Smith told the audience at the film's premiere in Los
Angeles.
"I had watched my son play football for four years, and I
didn't know. And just as a parent, I felt like I had to be a
part of this."
"Concussion," in U.S. theaters on Dec. 25, is based on
Omalu's discovery and raising awareness of the degenerative
brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy that can go
undetected.
The film links deaths of several football players to the
condition, particularly that of Pittsburgh Steelers center Mike
Webster.
"Concussion" is a hot-button issue for the NFL, which draws
millions of viewers each week to its televised games. In April,
the NFL settled a lawsuit brought by about 5,000 former players
who accused the league of covering up the dangers of
concussions.
Omalu said he believed "Hollywood would be the most powerful
and most important medium to portray the truth."
In September, Sony Pictures Entertainment denied a New York
Times report that the studio had altered the movie's script to
avoid antagonizing the NFL.
Writer-director Peter Landesman said the movie was not
intended to be "confrontational or judgmental."
"Everyone has a point of view and once you have the
information for yourself, you're in the position to make a
decision," Landesman said.
The NFL has declined to comment directly on the movie.
"We all know more about this issue than we did 10 or 20
years ago. As we continue to learn more, we apply those
learnings to make our game and players safer," it said in a
statement when the first movie trailers were released.
(Additional reporting By Reuters Television in Los Angeles,
Editing by Jill Serjeant and David Gregorio)