LOS ANGELES Nov 13 Michael Lewis' "The Big
Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine" comes to cinema screens next
month in a Hollywood adaptation of the best-selling book about
the 2007 financial crisis.
"The Big Short" film, which stars Steve Carell, Ryan
Gosling, Christian Bale and Brad Pitt, is based on the true
story of four people who foresaw the credit and housing crisis.
"There was a level of fraud on a national scale that people
were not privy to that could happen again tomorrow," Carell said
at the film's premiere at the American Film Institute's AFI Fest
on Thursday evening.
"I think it's a cautionary tale and I hope it starts
conversations about how to change things and to avoid it
happening again because it could be far worse next time."
A New York Times best-seller for 28 weeks, "The Big Short"
book followed Lewis' previous volumes that inspired the 2009 and
2011 films "The Blind Side" and "Moneyball."
The movie's actors said "The Big Short", directed by
"Anchorman" director Adam McKay, was a learning experience in
the world of finance and real estate.
"Like most people, I thought I knew and I really didn't and
I learned a lot from reading the script, I learned a lot from
making the film and I learned a lot from watching the film,"
Gosling said.
"I think Adam McKay is a ... really great talent for taking
this information that feels alienating and somehow make it very
inclusive and accessible and entertaining."
The world premiere of "The Big Short" marked the closing of
the AFI Fest film festival.
