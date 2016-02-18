BERLIN Feb 18 The director of the film "24
Wochen" (24 Weeks) about the challenges faced by a couple whose
unborn child is diagnosed as having Down syndrome late in the
pregnancy says she speaks from firsthand knowledge of how
difficult abortions can be.
Anne Zohra Berrached, whose film is in competition for the
main prize at the Berlin Film Festival, said an abortion she had
several years ago has affected her ever since.
"I had an abortion myself before the third month of
pregnancy and I have to deal with that up to this day," she told
Reuters in an interview.
"I know how old the child would be now, the birth date it
would have had and therefore it was obvious to me that I can
take this issue with me for three or four years.
"That's how long the film took to be ready - three years."
Julia Jentsch plays Astrid, a stand-up comedian who is six
months pregnant when she and her boyfriend Markus (Bjarne
Maedel) receive the diagnosis for their as yet unborn second
child.
At first they are optimistic they can cope, but when a
second check-up reveals how seriously the baby will be affected,
Astrid becomes more and more doubtful.
She and Markus struggle to agree over what to do and Astrid
finds she has to make the choice on her own.
Berrached said she decided to portray the issue of late-term
abortions when she learned that more than 90 percent of women
have an abortion after the third month of pregnancy if their
child has an abnormality.
"Ninety percent -- that's almost everybody. What does that
mean for our society?" she said.
"Of course I knew that abnormalities in children can be
diagnosed earlier and earlier. It is also interesting that the
number is increasing, more and more women clearly decide against
their children."
The film's title denotes the date following which the child
could survive outside the mother's womb and therefore has to be
killed first with an injection if the mother decides to
terminate the pregnancy.
The issues raised in the film are so emotive that some of
the actors had trouble putting them aside when they left the
set.
"I was quite sensitive during the weeks of the shooting and
ordinary things brought tears to my eyes more and more often,"
Maedel, who plays the boyfriend, said.
"I thought, 'What's going on?' One gets emotionally charged
quite a lot".
The film had its premiere on Feb 14 and is one of 19 films
in the competition for the Golden and Silver Bears. The awards
will be announced on Saturday.
