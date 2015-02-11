BERLIN Feb 11 While some search for the origin
of Romania's social troubles in its communist past, director
Radu Jude returns to the early 19th century in "Aferim!", to
show a pitiful world of cruelty and deep prejudice, which he
believes still informs attitudes today.
The film, among 19 vying for the Berlin Film Festival's top
Golden Bear honour, follows the hunt by a sheriff and his son
for a runaway gypsy slave. It highlights a harrowing and
little-known period in the history of Romania's Roma minority,
who were once kept as slaves by monasteries or local overlords.
It's far from a bucolic portrayal of colourful folk
traditions in the Wallachia region's pastures and forests. This
stark, black and white film introduces bigoted Orthodox clergy,
peasants and their scrawny children and the desperately poor
Roma, called "crows" for their "blackness".
"I was interested in making a film that explored the
connection between past and present... and namely how past
problems still shape mentalities today," Jude told reporters.
"I also wanted to pose the question, how do we judge the
behaviour of someone in the past, whose behaviour was sanctioned
by the laws and traditions of that age."
Sheriff Costadin is a money-driven and casually violent man,
dutifully upholding society's injustices and stamping out any
glimmers of conscience shown by his son, who accompanies him on
horseback though the Romanian countryside.
Costadin devours the absurd biblical justifications given by
an Orthodox priest for the Roma's enslavement and the same
priest's anti-Semitism and xenophobia.
Women are seen as merely hags or prostitutes -- fit for
little more than hard work and beating by their husbands. The
Roma slave Carfin, however, is smart, and articulately describes
the horrors of his existence.
Much of the film's dialogue comes direct from historical
texts or literature. Slavery was eventually stamped out in
Romania by the 1850s.
Modern Romania is home to around 2.5 million Roma, or
roughly a sixth of the population, and many are still the
victims of extreme poverty, prejudice and social exclusion.
"Aferim!", which means "well done", shares the same
producer, Ada Solomon, as the Romanian film Child's Pose, which
won the Golden Bear in 2013.
The country has emerged as a powerhouse of hard-hitting
cinema in the post-Communist era, with the harrowing abortion
drama "4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days" winning the coveted Palme
d'Or in Cannes in 2007.
"Aferim!" fits the mould of unflinching storytelling and
human drama, set against a backdrop of a cold, uncaring society.
