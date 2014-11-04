BERLIN Nov 4 American director, screenwriter
and producer Darren Aronofsky was named jury president for the
65th Berlin International Film Festival, the festival announced
on Tuesday.
Aronofsky, whose "Black Swan" set in the ballet world was a
big hit in 2010, and who also directed the biblical epic "Noah",
will lead a jury whose other members have yet to be announced
for the Berlinale festival which opens in February.
"At the Berlinale, the cinema is always exciting and
fascinating," Aronofsky, 45 and a native of New York City, was
quoted as saying in a press statement released by the festival.
"I am looking forward to watching the latest from the
greatest in one of the great cities on the planet," he said.
Dieter Kosslick, the Berlinale's director, said that
Aronofsky has distinguished himself as an outstanding filmmaker
with a distinctive creative vision.
"In his artistic approach he consistently sounds out
cinematic language and its aesthetic possibilities. I'm pleased
to be able to welcome him as Jury President of the Berlinale
2015."
The Harvard-educated Aronofsky got his start making short
films and released his first feature film, the surrealist
thriller "Pi", in 1998.
His "Requiem for a Dream", a film based on the book of the
same name, was shown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2000, while
his cult film "The Fountain", depicting three parallel stories
over a millennium, was shown at the Venice Film Festival in
2006.
His film "The Wrestler" won the Golden Lion award in Venice
in 2008, and was a comeback vehicle for actor Mickey Rourke.
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Louise Heavens)