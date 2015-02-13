(Refiles to remove hyphen from Bonham Carter)
By Michael Roddy
BERLIN Feb 13 The gowns almost steal the show
in the new Disney live-action version of "Cinderella", actresses
Lily James and Helena Bonham Carter said on Friday at the film's
world premiere, but neither would recommend their dresses for
street wear.
James, in the title role, wears a gorgeous blue confection
by British designer Sandy Powell for the ball where she and the
prince, played by Richard Madden, sweep each other off their
feet -- but the British actress said the ball gown and other
outfits she wore were very constricting.
"They kind of do pretty much all the acting sometimes for
you," she told journalists at the Berlin International Film
Festival where Disney's animated version of the fairytale also
made its debut 65 years ago.
"They're so magical and you put them on and you suddenly
stand different and you feel different and then it's all part of
that magic -- but they were quite painful, they fit so tight."
Bonham Carter, who plays the loopy fairy godmother,
electrifies the screen in a silver-white number that glows in
the dark -- courtesy of 4,000 LED lights powered by a 15-pound
(7 kg) battery pack she said was attached to her posterior.
"I was a walking lamp," Bonham Carter said, adding it had
not crossed her mind that she would be acting at night for the
scene where she turns a pumpkin into a coach, mice into horses
and fits Cinderella out with the gown and glass slippers.
"There was a lovely young man, Belgian, who came all the way
from Belgium, from (electronics company) Philips and he'd come
and turn me on ... before we'd start shooting," Bonham Carter
said, to laughter.
"But it was an extraordinary dress ... It was a magnificent
creation."
Designer Powell said she had had a lot of fun making the
gowns.
"I think for me the biggest challenge was to live up to the
expectations of Cinderella and not disappoint every six-year-old
with something that didn't work," she said.
"The story is a costume-designer's dream. You get to do the
good, kind princess and the handsome prince and then the baddies
and the baddies really are the best fun," she said.
Cate Blanchett, dolled up like a high-society courtesan,
plays the evil stepmother, while Sophie McShera and Holliday
Grainger, in pastel and polka-dot horrors, play the stepsisters.
The film, directed by Kenneth Branagh, opens next month.
(Editing by Liisa Tuhkanen and Gareth Jones)