BERLIN Feb 11 The movie "Fifty Shades of Grey"
is about the serious business of sadomasochism and bondage, but
you might not have gathered that from the laughter in the
audience at a press screening on Wednesday before the world
premiere.
Dakota Johnson, who plays Anastasia Steele, generally won
praise from those at the screening, which was held in
conjunction with the Berlin International Film Festival.
Christian Grey, who was played by Northern Ireland's Jamie
Dornan, was considered something of a cipher.
"She's beautiful, she's a beautiful girl and I think she
could make a career because she has the hype around her now,"
said Christine Staab, who works for the German-based Bauer Media
Group, a publishing house that includes women's magazines.
But much of the audience tittered or burst out laughing at
some of the movie's more melodramatic dialogue and scenes,
mostly taken straight from the book.
The novel is the first in a trilogy by E.L. James. It was
widely panned by critics but sold more than 100 million copies
and led to a spike in sales for the sex aids mentioned in the
book and now featured in the film.
A scene in which Dornan as Grey leaves bed in the middle of
the night to play a Chopin piano piece on his Fazioli grand in
his penthouse apartment overlooking Seattle drew a particularly
large outburst of chuckles.
Others in the audience found their eyes glazing over at the
non-stop macho opulence. The display ranges from Grey's
self-piloted helicopter through his harem of cars -- apparently
every model made by German luxury manufacturer Audi -- and the
Apple laptop Grey gives Anastasia to his ordering of brand-name
gin for a gin and tonic.
Some Germans didn't think the bondage and sadomasochistic
sex scenes were all that titillating -- at least for European
audiences.
"It will be for all ages, you can even take your kids," said
a man who gave his name only as Ferdinand.
(Editing by Larry King)