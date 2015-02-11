BERLIN Feb 11 "Fifty Shades of Grey" is a
laughable movie based on a cringeworthy novel that will
nevertheless make pots of money and has at its core a heart of
gold -- actress Dakota Johnson.
The film, which had its world premiere at the Berlin
International Film Festival on Wednesday night and opens for the
Valentine's Day weekend, is a bankable success, having racked up
record advance ticket sales in the United States and Britain.
People get something for their money, if only Johnson. She
plays the university literature graduate Anastasia Steele
deflowered by the dominating Mr Fifty Shades of Weird
industrialist Christian Grey, played by Northern Ireland's Jamie
Dornan, a bit of a cipher at least in this part of the trilogy.
Johnson, the daughter of actress Melanie Griffith in her
first major feature, has a great screen presence, a winning
style with the film's often risible lines, and possibly the most
photogenic set of cinema lips since Angelina Jolie.
Those lips, which drive Dornan's character to distraction,
are featured in many poses, including pouting, quivering and
being bitten -- the last by both Johnson and Dornan.
Were it not for Johnson, the film based on the trilogy of
bondage and sadomasochism bestsellers by E.L. James, would be
all but unwatchable.
Unwatchable, except perhaps by fans of non-stop macho
consumerism, including a full range of Audi cars and a
top-of-the line Apple laptop, and for the inventive soundtrack,
which features everything from "Beast of Burden" to Chopin.
There are fetching location shots around Seattle and the
Pacific Northwest, and sleek interiors, but of course the main
attraction -- which is seen very little in this film -- is
Grey's "Red Room of Pain", fitted with bondage and sadomasochism
whips and other sex toys, where he wants to make Anastasia his
"submissive".
The books have millions of fans, and their sales, plus the
launch of the movie, have given sex toy sales a boost.
But for the legions of women -- and "Fifty Shades" is almost
exclusively a female phenomenon -- who could not get past page
50, they should know that some of the most cringeworthy features
of the book, including Anastasia's cheerleader "inner goddess"
who goads her to go deeper and deeper with the messed-up Grey,
are absent.
That does not mean, however, that the dialogue, or the
clumsy plotting, which drove book critics to distraction, have
been upgraded to first class in the script by Kelly Marcel and
directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson -- although they may now be in
premium economy.
