BERLIN Feb 6 Nicole Kidman says she loves the
desert, which was lucky for her as veteran German director
Werner Herzog expected her to spend a lot of time there for his
entry for this year's Berlin film festival competition.
His "Queen of the Desert", which had its premiere on Friday
is based on the life of the British society woman Gertrude Bell.
Known as "the female Lawrence of Arabia", she trekked the
deserts of the Arabian peninsula in the early part of the 20th
century, knew T.E. Lawrence, befriended Bedouins, had two failed
love affairs, worked as a spy and wound up as Britain's
diplomatic expert on the Arab tribes.
Herzog, 72, who directed off-the-wall features such as
"Fitzcarraldo" and other films starring the maniacal Klaus
Kinski in the 1980s, said he wished he'd made more movies with
women.
"I think I should have done films about female protagonists
much earlier in my life. I always thought I was a director for
men ... and I'm glad that finally this discovery came to me, I
should have done films about female characters from much, much
earlier on," Herzog told a news conference.
Kidman said she was attracted to the movie in part for the
opportunity to bring Bell's life to the screen, but also for the
chance to film in the desert. James Franco, Robert Pattinson and
Damian Lewis co-star, but as Herzog pointed out, the Australian
actress appears in all but one scene.
"I think what's so beautiful about this movie is you just
see how exquisite that region is and the desert and the people
and being a part of it certainly gives you a strong affinity for
that, but I've always felt a pull towards the desert," she said.
Herzog said he hoped the film would give viewers a better
appreciation of the region and its politics, in part complicated
by borders Bell helped to draw. He said if the West did not
understand the region, it risked falling further into the hands
of Islamic State.
"We legitimately have to ask ourselves the question whether
the border delineations ... have been the best of all worlds, no
they have not. But we see the alternative out there, the
alternative is materialising and the alternative is no borders
-- and Islamic State running this as a Caliphate which includes
Lebanon and Israel, among others," he said.
The film got mixed early reviews, with Britain's Independent
newspaper saying: "This is the closest Herzog has come to making
a conventional Hollywood movie -- what it lacks is the
perversity, drive and wildness that are usually his hallmark."
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)