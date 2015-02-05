BERLIN Feb 5 An Arctic survival movie about two
women - the wife of North Pole explorer Robert Peary and a young
Inuit - fighting for their lives together in a snowbound shack
kicked off the 65th Berlin International Film Festival on
Thursday.
"My first bear," high-society matron Josephine Peary, played
by French actress Juliette Binoche, says triumphantly in the
opening moments of Spanish director Isabel Coixet's "Nobody
Wants the Night" as she fells a polar bear with a single shot.
Life goes rapidly downhill as the bullheaded and wealthy
Peary forces Inuits and veteran Arctic hands, one of them played
by Irish actor Gabriel Byrne, to take her on an ill-fated foray
to find her husband, whom she rarely sees at home in Washington,
in 1908 during one of his attempts to reach the North Pole.
Mrs. Peary's voyage of self-discovery in the ice and cold,
in a film that says it is "inspired by real characters",
includes finding out that the Inuit woman Alaka, played by
Japanese actress Rinko Kikuchi, has had sexual relations with
her husband.
Despite that, the two bond, in a female take on a buddy
movie, as they struggle to survive with no heat and only dog and
seal meat to eat.
Spanish director Isabel Coixet fended off suggestions the
significance of her film lay in the fact it was only the second
work by a woman director to launch the prestigious Berlin film
festival.
"We talk about gender...the way we talk about it is going
around in circles," Catalan told a news conference. "I want more
money for women, I don't want equal pay, I want more."
Although the script is the work of a male scriptwriter who
Coixet pointedly said "is not gay", the film is an intimate and
deeply personal look at two women forced into a relationship
that results metaphorically in Mrs Peary's rebirth as someone
with a greater understanding of what it is to be human.
"She (Peary) goes into the wilderness and she encounters a
new way of feeling, a new way of behaving," Binoche said. "I had
this image of being a peacock in the film, and becoming the dog
with four legs on the earth, trying to survive."
Stephen Schaefer, film critic for the Boston Herald
newspaper, said the film was "a wonderful departure" as a
festival opener because it had "none of the hallmarks of being a
big, glitzy, global movie".
Coixet's film was the first to be shown of 19 that are in
contention for the main Golden Bear prize awarded on Feb 14.
