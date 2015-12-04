BERLIN Dec 4 "Hail, Caesar!", an all-star look
at the Hollywood Golden Age by the Academy Award-winning
director duo Joel and Ethan Coen, will be the opening film of
the 66th Berlin International Film Festival on Feb. 11, the
festival announced on Friday.
George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, Josh Brolin and Ralph
Fiennes feature in the cast of the movie which will focus on the
latter years of the period when the Hollywood studios reigned
supreme, from roughly the 1920s to the 1960s.
"It's wonderful that Joel and Ethan Coen are once again
opening the Berlinale. Their humour, unique characters and
fantastic narrative skill are guaranteed to thrill the audience.
'Hail, Caesar!' is the perfect start for the 2016 Berlinale,"
Festival Director Dieter Kosslick said in a statement.
The film, which also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Jonah Hill,
Frances McDormand, Tilda Swinton and Channing Tatum, is set in
the 1950s and "follows a single day in the life of a studio
fixer who is presented with plenty of problems to fix", the
statement said.
The Coen brothers have been leading figures of international
cinema for more than 30 years, since their debut film "Blood
Simple" in 1984. They have won Academy Awards for several of
their films, including "Fargo" and "No Country for Old Men", and
also have appeared regularly at the Berlin film festival,
notably with "The Big Lebowski" in 1998.
Their western "True Grit" was the festival opener in 2011.
