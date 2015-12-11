BERLIN Dec 11 "Genius," a biopic about the
fabled editor Max Perkins, who published some of America's most
famous writers, will have its world premiere at the Berlin Film
Festival.
Starring Colin Firth, Jude Law and Nicole Kidman, the film
about the editor who launched the careers of Ernest Hemingway,
F. Scott Fitzgerald and Thomas Wolfe was among five movies that
the festival said on Friday would be shown in competition at the
Berlinale, which runs from Feb 11-21.
"Genius" is the first feature film by the British director
Michael Grandage, who is best known for his theatre work.
Also in competition is American director Jeff Nichols's
"Midnight Special," starring Michael Shannon, Joel Edgerton,
Kirsten Dunst and Adam Driver. The science-fiction drama tells
the story of a father and son who go on the run after the father
discovers the boy has special powers.
"Jeder stirbt fuer sich allein" (Alone in Berlin) is a
German-French-British co-production directed by the Swiss actor,
director and photographer Vincent Perez.
It stars Brendan Gleeson and Emma Thompson in an adaptation
of the 1947 novel "Every Man Dies Alone" by Hans Fallada, about
a war-time German couple who start a postcard-writing campaign
urging people to protest against Hitler.
The French Canadian film "Boris sans Beatrice" (Boris
without Beatrice), directed by Denis Cote, stars James Hyndman
and Simone-Elise Girard in a drama about a successful
middle-aged man whose wife is bedridden and who is forced to
confront the realities of his life after he seeks romance
elsewhere.
"Zero Day", the lone documentary among the first five
competition films, is an examination of online spying and looks
at "spyware investors and the white-hat hackers trying to stop
them", the film's website says.
It says the film, which has Kickstarter funding, was created
by musician and music producer Charles Koppelman and that
veteran documentary maker Alex Gibney serves as "creative
producer".
The festival, which previously announced that its opening
film will be the Joel and Ethan Coen brothers' Hollywood "Golden
Age" comedy "Hail, Caesar!", generally shows about 20 films in
the strand of movies competing for the main Golden Bear prize.
