BERLIN Feb 6 Banned Iranian filmmaker Jafar
Panahi, who has defied the authorities before by smuggling a
film out of Iran, did it again at the Berlin International Film
Festival on Friday with his film "Taxi".
The superficially whimsical but ultimately profound look at
life and filmmaking in Iran, shot from the interior of a taxi
with the director at the wheel, was shown despite a 20-year
state ban imposed on Panahi.
He is not under arrest but can be jailed by the judiciary at
any time. Two years ago he smuggled a movie to the Berlin
festival on a USB drive, eliciting a protest to the festival
from the Islamic Republic.
At Friday's premiere, festival director Dieter Kosslick was
not saying how Panahi's film made it to the German capital, but
he applauded his decision to continue making movies.
"Jafar never accepted his 20-year ban and tried to make his
work because he cannot live without making films, and by
accident we got this film here, maybe with a taxi?" Kosslick
said, tongue-in-cheek, to reporters on the red carpet.
In the film, Panahi chauffeurs an odd assortment of people
around Tehran, including two women who think they will die if
they do not get two goldfish to the Ali Springs before noon.
A male passenger who admits he is a "freelance mugger"
argues in favour of the death penalty for criminals with a woman
teacher in the backseat who thinks capital punishment is too
severe for someone who steals to feed his family - and says only
China executes more people than Iran.
A girl playing Panahi's niece tells her uncle after he picks
her up from school that her teacher has told her the rules for
making a "distributable film" in Iran. It cannot show anything
sordid - which is what Panahi has been filming from his taxi -
and the characters must be named after Islamic saints.
Kosslick said Panahi's wife and the actress playing the
niece attended the premiere while an empty chair was left for
the director as he had not been expected to be allowed to travel
to Berlin for the occasion.
He said he did not think Panahi's relations with the Islamic
authorities were as dire as they were two years ago when Tehran
complained to the festival for giving Panahi an award for an
allegorical movie made in defiance of the state ban.
"Jafar is in a much better mood as a person because he is
the cab driver in the film and he is a funny cabdriver and he
has a lot of humour and this is good because three years ago he
was depressed," Kosslick said.
He said he had discussed the film with the Iranian Embassy
and while officials there "did not accept" it, he added, "I have
not got the feeling that they (will) put more pressure on him -
20 years is already enough."
Panahi's film is one of 19 vying for the Berlin festival's
annual Golden Bear prize.
