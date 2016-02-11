BERLIN Feb 11 Meryl Streep said on Thursday
that she relished the opportunity to head up her first
international film jury in Berlin because it is a festival of
world cinema and because all of humanity originated in Africa.
Streep, serving for the first time on a film jury, made the
comment at a press conference when she was asked if she was
familiar with world cinema, and particularly films from Africa
and the Middle East.
She said she had recently seen the Jordanian film "Theeb"
about a Bedouin boy on a hazardous mission in the desert, and
also the film "Timbuktu" about Islamist militants taking over
the fabled Malian city.
"The thing that I notice is that there is a core of humanity
that travels right through every culture and after all we're all
from Africa originally, you know we're all Berliners, we're all
Africans, really," she said.
Noting that her seven-member, majority female jury included
a film critic and a photographer as well as actors and
actresses, she said the panel would have diverse viewpoints.
"We will be looking at different things in these films but
we're human beings and film is an emotional experience so ...
we're going to make these decisions based on what our heads want
to say.
"But we're first attacked by the heart, so that's an
interesting process. I'm so looking forward to it."
She also said it was a credit to the Berlinale that the
majority of the competition jury is women.
"There should be inclusion and this jury is evidence that at
least women are included and in fact dominate this jury and
that's an unusual situation in bodies of people who make
decisions," she said.
"So I think that the Berlinale is ahead of the game," she
added.
