BERLIN Feb 14 "Taxi" by Iranian director Jafar
Panahi won the Golden Bear prize for best film at the 65th
Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday.
The award for best director was shared by Radu Jude of
Romania for "Aferimi" and Polish director Malgorzata Szumowksa
for "Body".
Tom Courtenay received the award for best actor for his
performance in Andrew Haigh's "45 Years" and Charlotte Rampling
received the best actress award for the same film.
The awards were decided by a seven-person jury headed by
American director and producer Daniel Aronofsky. The 65th
edition of the 11-day festival saw more than 400 films screened,
19 of them competing for the main prize.
