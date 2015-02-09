BERLIN Feb 9 Actress Helen Mirren said on
Monday her portrayal of a Jewish woman's struggle to get back
paintings confiscated when her ancestors fled Austria to escape
Nazi rule throws a spotlight on the slow pace of restitution of
looted Jewish property.
In "Woman in Gold", being shown at the Berlin International
Film Festival, Mirren plays the late Maria Altmann, who battled
all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in her ultimately
successful battle to get the Austrian government to turn over
extremely valuable paintings by Gustav Klimt.
Among them was the Klimt 1907 portrait from his "gold
period" of Altmann's aunt Adele Bloch-Bauer that gives the film
its title. It was reportedly sold in 2006 to cosmetics magnate
Ronald S. Lauder for $135 million, at the time the highest price
ever paid for a painting.
"So many people from that particular conflict did not
receive any justice whatsoever... and so to have one little tiny
moment of justice, it is a great thing," Mirren said at a news
conference.
She was joined by co-stars including Daniel Bruhl, Max Irons
and Ryan Reynolds, who plays Randol Schoenberg, the young lawyer
who helped her win her near decade-long case.
Anne Webber, co-chair of the Commission for Looted Art in
Europe, said there were as many as 100,000 looted art works
still unaccounted for, and qualified that as a "vague estimate".
"I can tell you that 90 percent of the thousands and
thousands of works of art people are searching for still can't
be found today. So that gives you an indication of how hard it
is to obtain restitution," she said.
The film, is being shown in the Berlin Special forum at the
festival and will open in the United States and Britain in
April.
