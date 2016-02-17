BERLIN Feb 17 The director of a new documentary
outlining U.S. plans for an extensive cyber attack on Iran said
on Wednesday he was angry and appalled by the rapidly growing
trend towards secrecy in the U.S. government.
Veteran documentary maker Alex Gibney was speaking to
reporters in Berlin, where his film "Zero Days" is being shown
in competition for the Berlin International Film Festival's top
Golden Bear prize.
The documentary says how the U.S.'s National Security Agency
(NSA) developed a cyberwar programme dubbed "Nitro Zeus" that it
hoped would bring Iran to its knees in the event of hostilities.
"I am angry about the incredible amount of secrecy in the
United States and how it has become a kind of obsession that is
damaging our democracy," Gibney said at a post-screening news
conference.
"I think, frankly, that the trend and the momentum towards
greater and greater secrecy in the U.S. administration is
appalling.
The documentary focuses on Stuxnet, a computer worm
developed by the United States and Israel - but never
acknowledged by either government - in order to attack Iran's
nuclear programme and sabotage centrifuges that were enriching
uranium.
Through accounts of whistleblowers, analysts, journalists
and secret service officials, the documentary shows how Stuxnet
was the first known attack in which computer malware left the
realm of cyberspace and caused physical destruction.
The film hints, based on accounts of several NSA insiders,
that Stuxnet was just the tip of the iceberg.
"I mean you've been focusing on Stuxnet but that was just
part of a much larger operation... Nitro Zeus, NZ," an actress
says in the film, speaking for several NSA employees who were
interviewed but whose identity was kept secret for source
protection.
According to these accounts, the NSA spent "hundreds of
millions, maybe billions" on Nitro Zeus to be prepared for the
eventuality that Israel decided to attack Iran and the United
States would be drawn into the conflict.
Details of the Nitro Zeus programme were revealed in the New
York Times on Wednesday.
The composite NSA source says that despite the deal agreed
in July with Iran by the United States and its negotiating
partners to curtail Iran's nuclear programme, the Nitro Zeus
capabilities remain "implanted" in Iran's servers and computers.
"We were everywhere inside Iran, still are," the actress
speaking for the NSA sources says.
"I'm not going to tell you the operational capabilities of
what we can do moving forward, or where, but the science fiction
cyberwar scenario is here, that's Nitro Zeus."
The film suggests that Israel moved independently from its
U.S. partners and changed the code of the initial Stuxnet virus
in such a way that it spread all over the world with
unforeseeable consequence, including allowing other governments
to copy it.
Before its discovery in 2010, Stuxnet took advantage of
previously unknown security holes in software from Microsoft
Corp and Siemens AG to penetrate Iran's facilities without
triggering security programs.
Gibney contends that Stuxnet opened forever the Pandora's
Box of digital warfare, and that it had been used as an
instrument of warfare against a country with which the United
States was not at war.
He also says the United States could well be more vulnerable
than other countries, taking into account that its economy and
companies are the most Internet-connected in the world.
"And as we can see from this film and this subject, it's
preventing a very important discussion about offensive cyber
weapons which I think threaten us in a profound and existential
way."
The film derives its title from the term used for previously
unknown flaws in computer software that hackers and spy agencies
can exploit to attack networks in order to damage infrastructure
such as hospitals, transportation systems or power plants.
The U.S. distribution rights for "Zero Days" are owned by
Magnolia Pictures which is planning to release it in the United
States in late summer.
