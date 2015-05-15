By Julien Pretot
| CANNES, France
Award-winning film maker
Woody Allen fears his first foray into directing for the small
screen will be a disaster, saying that he should never have
signed up to make a television show for Amazon.com.
Amazon announced in January it had secured a deal
for Allen to write and direct a series of half-hour episodes for
its streaming television service.
"It is a catastrophic mistake," the 79-year-old Allen told a
news conference in Cannes, where he was presenting his latest
movie "Irrational Man".
"I'm doing my best with it. I'm struggling with it at home.
I should never have gotten into this."
Allen said he expected shooting 30 minute episodes would be
a stroll, but it was turning out to be very tough.
"It's very hard for me. I thought it was going to be easy.
Doing a movie is a big long thing, but to do six half hours I
figured it would be a cinch. I do a half hour, I do another half
hour. ... but it's not, it's very, very hard and I just hope I
don't disappoint Amazon," he said.
"I am struggling with it, I am not good at it, I don't watch
any of those television series really, so I don't know what I'm
doing. I'm floundering. I expect this to be a cosmic
embarrassment when it comes out."
Filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese, Steven Soderbergh, David
Fincher and Guillermo del Toro have all made recent forays into
television, helping end the stigma that used to be attached to
small screen productions in the eyes of the cinema greats.
Allen's online series is due to come out next year.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Crispian Balmer)