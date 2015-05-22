By Matthew Stock
| CANNES, France
May 22 Michael Caine, the
British actor sometimes lampooned for playing versions of
himself in his six-decade career, says he is unrecognisable in
his latest role as a retired orchestra conductor.
"The challenge that I put myself, and always have done, is
'How can I do a character who's as far away from me as
possible?'," Caine told Reuters on Thursday after the Cannes
premiere of "Youth" by Italian director Paolo Sorrentino.
Caine, 82, plays the musician having a late-life crisis at a
posh Swiss resort.
"In this, a classical music composer and conductor was about
as far from me -- a cockney rough-house who was the son of a
Billingsgate fish market porter...(as) I've ever played."
"You cannot spot me in it, you cannot see me, you only see
him."
Caine said the best movie he never made was an adaptation of
Ronald Harwood's play "The Dresser".
"I was great friends with Orson Welles, and there was a
story, an English play called 'The Dresser' about an old ham
actor -- like ham Shakespearean actor -- and his homosexual
dresser.
"It was done by Albert Finney and Tom Courtenay, very well I
might say. But Orson and I wanted to do that, they had already
bought the film rights. And I think that is the best picture I
never made."
"The Dresser" is being remade by Anthony Hopkins and Ian
McKellen.
