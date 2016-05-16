CANNES, France Russell Crowe, star of Shane Black's "The Nice Guys" at the Cannes Film Festival, has simple advice for aspiring actors: do it yourself.

Asked if he used the Stanislavsky method to prepare for a role, the Australian smiled and replied: "I use the Russell Crowe method. I've never been to drama school, man, I've never been to acting school.

"I studied classical text for about three weeks, but I've been acting since I was six years old."

The celebrated method developed by Konstantin Stanislavsky requires that an actor use his past experiences and emotions to fully enter a role.

"I don't even know what the Stanislavsky method might be and I don't care to know," Crowe told a news conference.

"It's not that complicated: if you want to be an actor, work it out yourself," he added.

"I actually like the old (Lawrence) Olivier quote 'learn your dialogue and don't bump into the furniture'."

The moderator corrected him: "It's Spencer Tracy".

"The Nice Guys", which also stars Ryan Gosling, was to be screened at Cannes later on Sunday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Andrew Roche)